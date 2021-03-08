Navarro baseball coach Matt "Pudge" Podjenski loves the game and appreciates the way good teams get into a routine and build from the day-to-day grind that all baseball players know all too well.
"The weather is starting to warm up and we're starting to get into the routine of playing conference games every week," he said.
The weather's not the only thing that's warming up. The Dawgs are sizzling hot right now. They're hammering teams and driving in runs like crazy.
Just look at their sweep over Bossier Parish over the weekend -- a hit parade where the hits just kept coming. The Bulldogs drove the ball all over and out of the ball park in their sweep over Bossier, winning 8-0, 10-0 and 14-6, scoring 32 runs in just 19 innings, including a doubleheader sweep Saturday in which the Dawgs needed just 12 innings to score 24 runs.
They've now won four in a row and six of seven since beginning conference play with a team that pitched and hit and played defense as well as any time this season over the weekend.
"We played well in all three phases. We swung the bats well, we pitched well and we played good defense," Podjenski said. "The guys really competed this weekend. We out-competed them."
You could wrap this series up and use it to build on for the rest of the season. It felt that good.
Cooper Randall and Austin Ream combined to throw a four-hit shutout in the opener with five scoreless innings, giving up just three hits while striking out four. Ream pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and fanning two to nail down the 8-0 win to set the tone for the weekend.
Zac Vooletich went 3-for-3 with a double, scored three runs and drove in a run. Tyler Dickey drove in two runs, and Logan Letney had an RBI. The Dawgs erupted for a four-run seventh inning with RBI hits from Cash Rugely, Alex Vergara, Dillon Flores and Ethan Ruiz.
Rugely went 3-for-3 with a home run and a triple, driving in four runs to lead the Bulldogs in their 10-0 win. Letney came through with a pair of RBIs and Ruiz and Cal Stark each drove in run -- and that was more than enough for Jake Combs, who pitched a two-hitter over the five-inning distance in the opening game on Saturday.
The Bulldogs pounded out 22 hits in the doubleheader, including 13 in the final game -- a 14-6 romp. Four Dawgs went deep as Ricker drove in four runs, Vooletich and Heine drove in three runs apiece and Vergara brought home two.
Seth Foster pitched 2 2/3 innings and got the win because starter Riley Bauman went only four innings.
Vooletich went 7-for-9 on Saturday and kept his seven-game hitting streak intact. He has hit safely in 13 of the Bulldogs 15 games and is batting .400 for the season with 27 hits. The Bulldogs hit .418 in the series (23-for-55).
"We've got a bunch of guys hitting right now. I can't say enough good things about Vooletich," Podjenski said. "He has a great approach every day. He has a professional mindset and that's rubbed off on some of the other guys. That's a sign of a leader."
The series definitely gave the Bulldogs a boost, and extra confidence as they begin the long road through the conference series showdowns. Podjenski was already talking about the upcoming three-game series against Paris. But he felt good about his team over the weekend.
"It's a shot in the arm," he said. "We need to take that momentum into Friday and the Paris series, and for the rest of the season."
