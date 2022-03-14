Navarro's Bulldogs are heating up.
They swept Tyler in a doubleheader Saturday, downing the Apaches 7-4 and 7-2 at home to win extend their winning streak to three games and stay hot in the Region XIV race.
After a slow start the Dawgs have now won five of their last six games and are moving up in the conference, where they are now 5-2.
They played Grayson in a non-conference game Monday and are back to work in the Region race on Wednesday when they play Panola in a doubleheader.
The Bulldogs are 4-4 at home this season after the sweep over Tyler. Austin Eaton doubled, scored and drove in a run in the opening 7-4 win and he belted a homer, and doubled, going 3-for-5 in the 7-2 win to finish the day with a 4-for-9 performance with a homer and two doubles while scoring twice and driving in two runs.
Ethan Bates went 2-for-3 in the opener and 4-for-7 for the day. He scored two runs and drove in a run in the opener and scored three times in the second game.
Austin Thorpe drove in two runs in the opener and Campbell Sullivan had an RBI as the Bulldogs won down the stretch. Austin Ream got the win in relief, shutting down Tyler on one hit and one run over the final 4 1/3 innings.
Brett Tanksley and Seth Foster stopped Tyler in the second game as the Bulldogs broke a 2-2 tie and went on to win 7-2 with 14 hits.
Tanksley gave up two runs while striking out five over six innings and Foster slammed the door, tossing three shutout innings in the combined five-hitter.
Tyler Dickey went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in a run and Joel Shea went 2-for-5, scored and drove in two runs in the second game.
