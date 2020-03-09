Navarro's Bulldogs completed a three-game sweep against Northeast by winning both ends of a doubleheader Sunday at home, and after two three-game series the Bulldogs are off to a great start in the East Zone race.
They're 5-1 and have won five East Zone games in a row, including their impressive sweep over the weekend as they outscored Northeast 25-5 in the three-game series.
The Dawgs won the opener 11-1 on Friday, played well in the first game Sunday, winning 5-1, and then wrapped up the sweep with a 9-3 win Sunday afternoon.
"We played well this weekend," said Navarro coach Matt "Pudge" Podjenski, whose team has won five of the last six East Zone titles. "The guys are starting to come together. I'm excited about that. We have a lot of new players, and we're getting better, and that's what you want to do."
The Bulldogs have been dominating on the mound in the games that count and have a team ERA of 1.60 over their six game start in Zone play.
Spencer Arrighetti started and won Friday's game 11-1 and Carson Rollins won Sunday's first game 5-1 with a seven-inning complete game performance.
Arrighetti is 2-0 with a 1.68 ERA and has allowed only four hits while striking out 18 over his 10 2/3 innings of work in two zone starts.
Arrighetti allowed just one hit Friday over five innings while striking out eight and Nick Oslovar pitched a scoreless sixth with two Ks in the mercy-rule six inning victory.
Rollins, who was the team's ace last year, has picked up where he left off and is 2-0 with two complete games and an 0.43 ERA, and has 10 Ks over 14 innings of work in his two East Zone starts.
"We're getting really good starting pitching with Spencer and Carson," Podjenski said. "And we've had some quality contributions out of the bullpen. The guys in the bullpen have really picked us up. Blake Anderson, Corbin Hall and Logan Letney pitched in the second game Sunday and threw up zeroes."
Hall, a Corsicana High product, and Anderson pitched three innings each Sunday without allowing an earned run to slam the door in the second game. Anderson gave up one hit and struck out three and Hall allowed just one hit while striking out two as they combined for five Ks in six innings of relief.
Letney, who also hits well for the Bulldogs, pitched a hitless ninth to nail down the 9-3 win and complete the sweep.
"Our pitchers have done a really good job of getting ahead in the count, and now we're doing a better job of finishing people off once we're ahead in the count," Podjenski said. "I'm really proud of these guys stepping up.
"When you get really good starting pitching it doesn't wear down your bullpen and you're stronger. Corbin has done a good job solidifying the bullpen and so have Chad and Nick and Blake.
"Logan Letney has pitched well in the bullpen and he has had a lot of quality at-bats," he said. "He's been a pleasant surprise. He comes from a real good program (TCU) and he has stepped up."
Podjenski said his team is producing more runs because players up and down the lineup have stepped up and because the Bulldogs are getting timely two-out hits that change games.
"Our offense has had more competitive at-bats and we're getting two-out hits," he said. "Those two-out hits kind of deflate you. You're almost out of the inning and the two-out hits are deflating.
"We had to simplify our process a little bit and we're staying focused with every at-bat," he said. "We've made things more competitive at practice and they have bought into it."
The Bulldogs had 10 hits in their 5-1 win Sunday and pounded out 11 hits in the final game, a 9-3 victory.
Chad Ricker had an RBI single to open the first game to get the Dawgs going. Dawson Woods went 2-for-3, scored and drove in a run, Ethan Ruiz went 2-for-3, scored twice and had an RBI, and Letney went 2-for-3 and scored to lead the way in the 5-1 victory.
Cash Rugely went 2-for-4 with a double, scored and drove in a run in the 9-3 rout and Alex Vergara went 2-for-5 with a double, scored twice and drove in a run. Tallon Heine went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in a run, and Weston Symes went 1-for-1 with an RBI single.
Kyle Hawkins hit a three-run homer to ignite the Bulldogs on Friday as they won the opener 11-1. Letney hit a two-run bomb and scored twice and Riley Lambert went 3-for-4. stole two bases, scored and drove in two runs.
Rugely went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base and drove in a run, and Symes tripled, stole two bases and drove in three runs.
The Bulldogs are off until this weekend when they play a three-game series against Bossier Parish with all three games scheduled in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.