Navarro's Bulldogs swept a doubleheader from Northeast on Saturday as they erupted for nine runs in the first five innings to take a 9-1 lead and won 9-4 in the opener and Brett Tanksley pitched a beauty, shutting down Northeast 4-0 to complete the sweep.
Tanksley allowed just five hits while striking out eight without a walk over seven innings, and Seth Foster tossed two scoreless innings to complete the combined shutout.
The Dawgs scored early and often in the opening game. Tyler McShane went 3-for-3 and scored three times, Austin Eaton drove in three runs, Ethan Bates brought home two more and Caden Korbacher had a two-run double. Evan Maldanado started and got the win, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out two over six innings.
Eaton had a double and a triple and scored twice in the second game as the Bulldogs scored two runs in the second and a run in the third and fourth and Tanksley and Foster took care of the rest.
Westin Valasek and Josh Zapata, who had a double, had two hits apiece and each drove in a run. McShane had an RBI and Austin Thorp doubled and scored for Navarro, which pounded out 10 hits.
The Bulldogs are now 6-12-1 after snaping an 11-game losing streak, and they're 2-6 in the all-important Region XIV race. They play Bossier Parish in a doubleheader at home Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m.
