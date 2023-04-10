Navarro's Bulldogs are heating up as they head into the stretch run of their season. They swept Panola in a doubleheader Friday (6-0 and 10-1) and have now won six of their last seven games with eight conference games left on their schedule.
Austin Eaton pitched a one-hitter to get the Dawgs going, shutting out Panola 6-0 in the opener, striking out seven while walking only one to improve to 7-0 on the mound. Eaton also drove in a run in the opener and went 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice in the 10-1 romp.
Will Vasseur went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Wesley Johnson went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, scored twice and drove in two runs in the 6-0 victory.
Matt Houston drove in four runs and Braden Gostisha went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs in the 6-0 win and Houston and went 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice in the 10-1 win.
Brett Tankersly started the second game and allowed four hits and one run while striking out four and Caden Greanead pitched the final two shutout innings, allowing one hits while striking out three.
The Bulldogs, who are 17-9 in conference play and 26-16 overall, play Angelina in a doubleheader at home Wednesday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.