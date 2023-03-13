Navarro's Bulldogs not only stayed hot Sunday, sweeping Tyler in a doubleheader at home, but the two victories sent Navarro leap-frogging Tyler into first-place in the North Zone of the Region XIV race.
Austin Eaton doubled, scored and drove in a run in Navarro's come from behind 6-5 victory in the opener. The Dawgs scored a run in the eighth and two in the ninth to improve to 9-3 in Zone play, dropping Tyler to 8-4.
Xavien Thompson went 1-for-3, scored twice and drove in a run, Caden Koerbacher went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Bryce Jones had a sac fly.
Navarro used four pitchers and Caden Greanead got the win in relief, throwing two perfect innings with two strikeouts.
Eaton went 2-for-4 with a double and scored in Navarro's two-run fourth on Matt Carpenter's RBI single, and Carpenter scored on Caden Koerbacher's RBI single to produce the only runs in the game, and Eaton did the rest on the mound in a 2-0 win to complete the sweep.
Eaton pitched a seven-inning complete game shutout, stopping Tyler on just four hits while striking out four and allowing just one walk to win the second game to help the Bulldogs take over first-place in the North Zone.
The Bulldogs have heated up and have stayed hot after a 1-3 start and are 17-4 since Feb. 4. They are 6-2 in March.
