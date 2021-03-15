The immortal and unforgettable Casey Stengel once said: "The Yankees don’t pay me to win every day, just two out of three."
Navarro's Matt "Pudge" Podjenski knows that quote well.
His players at Navarro live it.
Once again Pudge's Bulldogs took a key series over the weekend, beating Paris two-out-of-three to improve to 8-2 in the Region XIV race.
They fell in the final game 2-1, scoring their only run on Chad Ricker's homer in the bottom of the ninth. But they beat Paris 10-6 Thursday and 8-1 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday to take the series.
Ethan Ruiz homered and drove in two runs, Alex Vergara doubled and drove in three runs, and Cash Rugely doubled home a run Thursday to lead the way in the 10-6 win. Logan Letney, Zac Vooletich and Tallon Heine also drove in runs and Cooper Randall got the win on the mound, giving up five hits and three runs over 5 2/3 innings to get the first victory in the series.
Rugely drove in two runs and scored two runs in the 8-1 win on Saturday, and Vergara had a double a pair of RBIs and scored while Ruiz came through with another RBI.
Jake Combs got the win on the mound, giving up five hits and only one run while striking out three over five innings. Luke Negrate pitched the final two scoreless innings.
