Matt "Pudge" Podjenski said he's ready, and he believes his team is more than ready for the postseason.
"I like where we're at," said Podjenski, who is retiring after this season. "It's a team where we've had a lot of different players step up. From the top to the bottom of the lineup players have come through with big hits for us.
"You don't really get a break in this lineup. Everybody has taken turns getting big hits. That's what good teams do. They have continued to show their toughness and resilience all season. I can't say enough about this team. I'm excited to go into the tournament."
Between issues with COVID and the weather the Bulldogs have had a ton of games (17) postponed or canceled but have bounced back through the delays and kept their focus, and after sitting out from April 10 until April 30, they finished the season strong with a three-game sweep over Tyler last week."
The goal has been the same from Day 1 of every season for Podjenski's teams -- a trip to Grand Junction (Co.) and the JUCO World Series. They made the trip in 2019 and came oh-so-close to winning it all, but missed the chance last year when the season was canceled.
Everyone feels the same energy as they enter a new playoff format on Friday when they open against Blinn at 1 p.m. in Tyler in a new two-round format. They are the top-seed in the Northern Regional -- a four-team, double-elimination regional, with winners advancing next weekend to a best-of-three super regional. The May 14-16 super regional winner, played at the home of the highest remaining seed, the winner advances to Grand Junction.
The Bulldogs (25-11) are the top seed. Blinn is No. 4. Wharton plays Bossier Parish in the other first round game Friday. The winners meet Saturday in the double-elimination format.
The Bulldogs have a long list of players who have had sensational seasons, starting with All-American shortstop Cash Rugely, who is hitting .388 with six homers and 37 RBIs, including six in one game in the sweep over Tyler. He has scored 47 runs in 36 games and has a team-leading 1.294 OPS.
Zac Vooletich has been hot all year and is hitting .366 with five homers and 37 RBIs, and he has scored a team-leading 52 runs with an OPS of 1.071. Alex Vergara has come though with clutch hits all season and is batting .317 with six homers, 41 RBIs, and he has scored 35 runs. Logan Letney is hitting .393 with six homers, 39 RBIs with a 1.264 OPS.
The list goes on in a lineup that is hitting .304 as a team and has produced 331 runs in 36 games, and a team with a solid pitching staff as well. Cooper Randall is 5-1 with a 2.86 ERA with 50 Ks in 44 innings, and Jake Combs is 6-0 with a 2.04 ERA. Those two have led the staff all season, but like the lineup, several pitchers have stepped up to get the job done.
"We pitched well this year and we got better and better," Podjenski said, "We had Cooper and Jake at the top and this is one of the deeper staffs I've had. We feel good about our pitching."
The four-team Northern Regional will continue this weekend with the survivor meeting the winner of the South Regional in a three-game series for the right to go to Grand Junction.
The conference is always loaded, but Podjenski likes the way his team has played and the way it has come together this season.
"I like the makeup of this club." he said. "We have a club that can get there. We're playing pretty good baseball right now. We need to play well this weekend.
"It's exciting," he said. "We want to keep it rolling. I told them the other day, 'Let's keep this train rolling. I'm just here for the ride.'
"This is a good team, so let's just have fun and go for the ride, and the good Lord willing we will end up in Grand Junction."
