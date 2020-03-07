Matt "Pudge Podjenski likes to say "It's all about the weekend," and that's exactly what it's all about in college and junior college baseball, where three-game series define a team and a season.
Podjenski's Bulldogs don't need that quote on a bumper sticker. For these Dawgs, it's a way of life.
And that's one reason Friday's 11-1 win over Northeast at Perry D. Graham Field means so much. The mercy-rule victory was the first game of a three-game series that concludes with a doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday back at Navarro.
The doubleheader had to be moved to Navarro because of wet field conditions at Northeast, and the Bulldogs just hope their bats still have some runs in them after Friday's romp.
Spencer Arrighetti was the benefactor of all those runs Friday as he started and went five innings to get the win on the mound. He allowed just one hit and one run while striking out eight.
Nick Oslovar pitched the scoreless sixth and struck out two while giving up a single.
The Bulldogs scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game that was all-Navarro.
Kyle Hawkins and Weston Symes drove in three runs each to lead the Dawgs, and Logan Letney and Riley Lambert had two RBI's each as four players brought home 10 of Navarro's runs.
Leadoff hitter Cash Rugely, who went 2-for-4, drove in the other run with a double. Hawkins and Letney, who scored twice, both hit homers and Symes tripled for the Dawgs, who had 10 hits. Lambert went 3-for-4 to lead the hit parade.
The victory gives the Bulldogs a 3-1 start in East Zone play. They took their opening three-game series against Panola last weekend.
