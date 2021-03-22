Cash Rugely went 7-for-8, belted two homers, scored five times, drove in five runs, stole two bases and totaled 16 bases -- in only 14 innings.
And that's just the tip of the iceberg.
That's life these days on the diamond for Navarro's Bulldogs, a punishing bunch of big bats dugout who are simply ravaging Region XIV pitching.
Rugely's monster day during a doubleheader sweep over Tyler is just part of the story for the Dawgs, who beat the Apaches 9-0 and 11-2 at Perry D. Graham Field to breakup a tie for first place in the conference.
That's right, the Dawgs were tied with Tyler at the top of the East Zone standings before the doubleheader, but are lonely today after sweeping the three game series that started Thursday in Tyler. Sweep might not be the correct way to describe the series in which the Bulldogs, who won Thursday 21-2 in Tyler, scored 41 runs in three games (just 19 innings).
The Dawgs have now scored 203 runs this season while building a 17-5 record that includes an 11-2 run through the region race.
There's no truth to the rumor they're planning on building a statue of hitting coach Brett Doe in front of Perry D. Graham.
But the Bulldogs are now batting .325 as a team. Rugely's batting .409 with six homers, 25 RBI and 30 runs. Zac Vooletich leads the Dawgs in run production with five homers, including two in the opener against Tyler on Thursday, 31 RBIs and 30 runs.
Rugley wasn't alone. Alex Vergara went 6-foor-12 Saturday, scored five times and drove in seven runs during the sweep.
Rugely went 4-for-4 in the opening 9-0 win Saturday with three doubles, a single and a homer in the sixth. The Dawgs hit three dingers as Chad Ricker hit a bomb in the second and Logan Letney, who had a sac fly in the first, hit a two-run shot in the third.
The Dawgs pounded out nine hits, and eight of them went for extra bases as Rugely (three doubles and a homer) Ricker (a double and a homer), Letney (a homer) and Vooletich (a double) combined to drive in seven runs.
That made life easy for starter Jake Combs, who went the seven-inning distance to pitch a shutout, holding Tyler to just two hits while striking out four.
Rugely, an All-American shortstop, didn't slow down in the second game. He belted a homer to lead off the first, and then went 3-for-4 with a double and a homer, scoring twice and driving in two runs.
Vergara, who is hitting .329 with 29 RBIs, went 2-for-4 with a double, and drove in three runs in the 11-2 win, and Vooletich scored three times and drove in two runs. Tallon Heine, Ethan Ruiz, Rugely, Vergara and Vooletich all drove in runs in Navarro's six-run sixth inning that broke up a 2-2 tie.
Austin Ream picked up the win in relief, shutting out Tyler over 3 2/3 innings on just two hits while striking out two.
The Dawgs played Hill in a non-conference game Monday and face Panola in a three-game series, beginning Thursday with a nine-inning game at home and wrapping up with a doubleheader in Carthage on Saturday.
