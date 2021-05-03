Navarro's Bulldogs nailed down the No. 1 seed and Region XIV East title by sweeping Tyler Friday and Saturday. The Bulldogs are 19-5 in the conference and 25-11 overall.
Cash Rugely drove in six runs Friday in a 14-9 win at Price Field, and then Navarro's pitching staff led the way on Saturday in a doubleheader sweep at Tyler, 6-1 and 4-1.
Cooper Randall started the opener Saturday, but went just three innings, allowing one run on three hits. Chad Ricker pitched the final four shutout innings to get the win. He gave up three hits.
The Dawgs had plenty of punch at the plate. Alex Vergara went 3-for-3 and belted a homer in the fifth He scored three times and drove in a run. Tyler Dickey hit a homer and drove in two runs, and Wesley Symes hit a triple and drove in two runs.
Jake Combs started the second game, but pitched just one perfect inning before leaving for a day of pitching by committee. The Dawgs used six pitchers, who combined to stop Tyler on just three hits. Logan Letney, the Dawgs second pitcher of the game, got the win after pitching a scoreless third inning.
Vergara gave the Dawgs a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first and Rugely, who had a monster game Friday, went 2-for-2 with a homer in the third. Tallion Heine had an RBI triple and scored.
Friday's Game
Bulldogs 14, Tyler 9
Maybe Cash Rugely and Navarro's Bulldogs were just tired of waiting, tired of sitting out game after game.
They hadn't played since April 10 -- but Rugely took out his frustrations Friday, at Price Field against Tyler.
Rugely, Navarro's All-American shortstop, erupted, driving in six runs to lead the Dawgs to a 14-9 victory in the first game of a three-game series, which the Dawgs swept.
Rugely went 2-for-3 and made the most of his at-bats bring in a half dozen runs. He hit a three-run homer in the second, brought in a run with a sac fly in the fifth and doubled home two more runs in the seventh. He also stole two bases.
Rugely was not alone. The Bulldogs belted three homers out of Price and pounded Tyler pitching for 10 hits. Cal Stark, who scored twice and drove in two runs, went deep in the third, and Alex Vergara, who went 2-for-5 and scored twice, hit a solo shot in Navarro's six-run fifth inning that gave the Dawgs a12-8 lead.
Rugely, Stark and Vergara combined to go 5-for-10 with three bombs and nine RBIs. Logan Letney also had a big day with a triple. He scored twice and drove in a run.
Nick Oslovar, Navarro's third pitcher, pitched the fifth and sixth and allowed just one hit while striking out four and walking two to get the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.