It will be a busy day on the diamond for Navarro on Wednesday when the baseball team and softball team each play doubleheaders (both begin at 1 p.m.) as the softball team, which has just 10 games left this season, plays a doubleheader against Tyler and the baseball Bulldogs play a doubleheader against Paris.
Jessica Karenke-Burke's Dawgs are on a four-game winning streak and sitting in first place in Zone play in the Region XIV race with a 9-5 record in the conference. They're 12-3 at home and have been hammering opponents of late. The Dawgs have scored 43 runs, outscoring opponents 43-10 over the four-game winning streak.
They love the long ball and have belted 38 homers in 33 games this season. Tatum Briggs has hit 12 homers, Alanna Islas has gone deep eight times and Cynthia Sizemore has belted seven homers as Navarro's Big 3 has produced 27 home runs.
Navarro's baseball team is led by Austin Eaton, who has hit nine homers and driven in 49 runs while batting .373 with a 1.171 OPS., and Wes Valasek, who is hitting .384 with 23 RBI with a team-leading 1.195 OPS.
