Navarro's Bulldogs landed three players on the All-Region XIV team this week. Whoa Dill’s zone champion Bulldogs were selected by coaches votes to the All-Region XIV Baseball Team.
Super sophomore Austin Eaton, who went 11-0 with a 2.38 ERA earned “Pitcher Of The Year” superlative honors for a season that featured four shutouts among six complete games.
Joining Eaton on the mythical squad were freshman infielder Matt Houston (11-58-0, .371) and sophomore outfielder Wesley Jordan (16-55-3, .341).
Houston led the Bulldogs in RBI, batting average and on-base percentage (.444) during the regular season.
Jordan held team leadership in five categories: doubles (21), home runs (16), extra-base hits (37), total bases (129), and slugging percentage. He was an NJCAA Top 10 home-run hitter while finishing third in single-season home runs at Navarro, behind Bulldog Hall of Famers Brian Cole (27) and Chris Davis (18).
