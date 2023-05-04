Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.