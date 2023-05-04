Navarro College hosts Region XIV North Regional Tournament May 5-8 at Perry D. Graham Field on the Corsicana campus.
The four-team, double-elimination tournament will feature games daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Weekend tournament passes for $25 and day passes for $10 will be available for purchase at the gate. Children aged 10 and under have free admission.
Hosting zone champion Navarro (33-20), South Zone runner-up San Jacinto (32-21), third-seeded Paris (38-18) and South Zone No. 4 seed Alvin (28-23) will battle here for the opportunity to advance to a best-of-three Region XIV Super Regional May 12-14 against the South Regional Tournament winner.
The North's quality foursome here includes 2022 Super Regional finalists San Jacinto and Alvin, as well as zone champion and 2022 North Regional host Paris with a Navarro program that's won seven of nine zone championships and 21 of its last 30.
Friday's first-round matchups pair San Jacinto and Paris at 10 a.m. and Navarro and Alvin at 2 p.m.
Friday's losers meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, while the winners advance to a 2 pm championship-bracket game.
A tentative championship game here is scheduled for 2 pm Sunday. Should an 'if' game become necessary, it would be played at noon Monday.
Meanwhile, at Leroy Dreyer Field in Brenham, the South Regional Tournament will follow 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. schedules. In first-round action Friday, hosting zone champion Blinn (39-13) meets North 4-seed Bossier Parish (30-22) at 2 p.m., while South Zone third-seed Wharton (27-28) and North No. 2 Tyler (31-25) play at 6 p.m.
