Navarro's Bulldogs advanced to the semifinals of the Region XIV men's basketball tournament in Jacksonville with a lopsided victory over Victoria in the quarterfinals Thursday. The Dawgs were scheduled to play Kilgore at 8 p.m. Friday.
The winner moves on to Saturday night's championship game against the winner of the Trinity Valley-Paris semifinal game.
The No. 2-seeded Bulldogs, who received a first-round bye in the tournament, opened play Thursday against Victoria in the quarterfinals, and moved on to the semis easily, running away from Victoria 85-59. They had beaten Victoria, the 10th seed in the tournament, with no trouble in the regular season in an 81-63 victory on March 31.
The showdown Friday against Kilgore marks the third time the two teams have played this season.
Navarro took the first two meetings, winning Feb. 6 in Kilgore, 74-57, and beating the Rangers on March 17 at home, 78-60. The two teams finished tied for second with identical 15-5 records in conference play, and Navarro claimed the No. 2 seed based on the 2-0 record in head-to-head play against Kilgore. Gaining the No. 2 not only gave the Bulldogs a bye in the first round of the tournament (the top four teams all earned byes) but they had an easier path to the semifinals.
The Bulldogs had no problems winning Thursday, stretching their winning streak to 10 in a row. They've won 14 of their last 16 games and haven't lost since falling to top-seeded TVCC in overtime on March 6 in Athens.
Jules Moor put up his fifth consecutive double-double and seventh of the season. Moor didn't start until March 8 against Bossier, and he just missed a double-double (14 points, nine rebounds) that night in the Dawgs' 85-69 romp, which started the winning streak.
Moor scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and also handed out six assists against Victoria. Akol Mawein led the Dawgs in scoring with 19 points -- his first double-figure night since coming off the bench and scoring 21 points against Blinn on March 27.
Mawein, who has signed with Arkansas, had a huge game, hitting 9-of-14 shots, while making five steals and blocking two shots.
Edward Manuel also had a big night, scoring 18 points. He made 7-of-10 shots, including nailing 4-of-7 treys. And Drue Drinnon scored 11 points as the Dawgs had four players in double figures on a night when they shot 53 percent (34-of-64) and won by 26 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.