Navarro's Bulldogs bounced back from their worst week of the season, and won twice this week hammering Lamar State-Port Arthur 85-64 and running away from Tyler 87-60.
The Dawgs won both games at home on the Lewis Orr Court, where they shot 56.7 percent (34-60) Monday against Lamar State, and then ripped the nets at a 56 percent clip (33-59) on Wednesday night when they made a whopping 13 3-pointers in their romp over Tyler.
The back-to-back victories lifted Navarro from fifth to a third-place tie with Kilgore in the Region XIV race. The Dawgs are now 8-5 and have won seven of their last nine. The two losses came last week when they fell to Panola and Trinity Valley, but Grant McMillan's team bounced back with a message this week.
Consider this: The Bulldogs lost to Tyler 54-49 on Jan.30, and then scored 43 points in the first half against the Apaches on Wednesday night. They had some impressive runs that included nailing four 3s in a row, and finished the half with a 28-16 sprint to lead by 16 points (43-27).
Five Dawgs finished in double figures and Edward Manuel, who was averaging just 6.4 points a game, led the way with a 24-point performance, by far his most productive night of the year. He nailed 8-of-13 shots from the floor, including 4-of-6 treys.
Drue Drinnon and Jaylen Harrison finished with 15 points, Jules Moor followed with 14 and Akol Mawein scored 10.
Harrison hit 8-of-11 shots from the floor to lead the way Monday against Lamar State with a 21-point, five-rebound effort that set the tone for the one-sided win. Moor followed with 16 points and led the Dawgs with nine rebounds, and Mawein finished with 14 points and five boards.
The Bulldogs led 39-32 at halftime and then ran away with a 46-point second half to win easily. They travel to Paris (7-7) for an afternoon game Saturday.
