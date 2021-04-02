The only team standing between Navarro and the No. 2 seed in the Region XIV Tournament is Jacksonville.
That's where the Dawgs are today as they prepare for their final regular season game (at home on Saturday) against a Jacksonville team that is in last place in the 12-team region standings.
These are the same Bulldogs, who started the month of March in fifth place in the conference. But after losing back-to-back games to Panola and Trinity Valley, Grant McMillan's team turned their season around. They were buried in fifth place with nine games left in the season after losing to TVCC 87-74 in overtime on March 6. They were 6-5 in the conference at that point, and then just took off.
They saw some players such as Jules Moor, who had his fifth double-double (13 points, 10 boards) against Victoria on Wednesday, and Drue Drinnon step up, and watched the entire team's shooting heat up.
The Dawgs gained momentum every night on the court, streaking toward the Region Tournament with a memorable eight-game run.
They won their eighth in a row Wednesday in Victoria, where they had no trouble in another one-sided romp, winning 81-63 to improve to 14-5, They entered the Victoria game in a three-way tie for second with Kilgore (13-5) and Panola (13-5), But Panola lost to TVCC for the second time this season and dropped to 13-6 while Kilgore and the Bulldogs both won.
That means if the Bulldogs win Saturday to finish at 15-5 even if Kilgore wins Saturday, the Dawgs will clinch the No. 2 spot, because they went 2-0 against Kilgore this season and would win the tiebreaker.
That's what the one-sided romp over Victoria ultimately meant to Navarro's players, who really put on a show down the stretch. They not only improved in every aspect of their game, they ran away from teams, averaging 80.3 points a game during the streak while holding teams to a 62 point average. winning by an average of 18 points a night.
They shot better than 56 percent from the floor in five of the eight games, and over 50 percent in seven of the eight games. Ironically, their worst shooting night during the stretch was a 26-for-68 performance against Blinn. It's ironic because the Dawgs won the game by 20 points, 72-52.
Their best night from the floor came in what turned out to be their most important game -- a 78-60 rout over Kilgore. The Dawgs hit 31-of-54 shots from the floor (57.6 percent) on to best Kilgore on St, Patrick's Day.
Drinnon led the Dawgs with 18 points, hitting 7-of-14 shots from the field. The Bulldogs shot 50.7 percent from the floor in the win in Victoria, but had their best game of the year on the boards, out-rebounding Victoria 51-30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.