Talk about heating up down the stretch: Just look at what Navarro's Bulldogs did Saturday at home in a 79-62 victory over Tyler.
They not only won their third game out of their last four and beat a Tyler team that had defeated them (63-58) earlier, but Grant McMillan's team had one of its best games of the season, shooting 52.7 percent from the floor, including making 9-of-16 shots from beyond the arc for a dazzling 56.3 percentage.
Justin Thomas did most of the damage, burning down the nets all afternoon. When Thomas was done he had filled it up to the tune of 28 points after putting on a show on the Lewis Orr Court, where he made 8-of-9 shots from the floor, and was perfect on 3-pointers, going 4-for-4.
Thomas also pulled down six rebounds and made three steals to ignite the Bulldogs, who were on fire in the first half when they ran out to a 37-21 halftime lead.
Tre'Von Love hit 3-of-4 shots from beyond the arc and finished with 13 points to go along with four assists and three steals, and Babacar Diallo scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Dawgs.
Navarro is now 14-11 overall and 8-7 in conference play. The Bulldogs have four games left before the Region XIV Tournament. They're at Panola Wednesday and at home for a 4 p.m. game Saturday against Bossier Parish.
They close out the regular season schedule next week with a road game at Paris on Feb. 23 and a Saturday afternoon finale at home against rival Trinity Valley on Feb. 26.
