Navarro's Bulldogs got back at McLennan Wednesday running away with a 71-59 victory in Waco just seven days after after losing to the same team at home.
McLennan defeated Grant McMillan's Bulldogs 50-42 on the Lewis Orr Court in Corsicana on Nov. 10, but the Dawgs had no trouble returning the favor Wednesday night in Waco.
Navarro, which shot just 25.9 percent at home against McLennan, made 22-of-40 shots for a season-high 55 percent shooting percentage to knock off the previously unbeaten Highlanders, who were ranked No. 25 in the NJCAA poll before the Bulldogs arrived in Waco.
The Bulldogs made 14-of 25 treys and won the long ball battle in the first half when the two teams combined to make 15 3-pointers. The Dawgs jumped out to an 11-3 lead and were up by a dozen (28-16) before the Highlanders closed the gap to 43-35 at the half.
Navarro stayed in control until McLennan made a run to close to 56-52, but the Bulldogs responded by closing with a 15-7 push that included a 9-0 run that all but ended the game.
McMillan's Dawgs have heated up, and after losing three in a row they put together a two-game winning streak with victories over Strength N Motion (88-49) on Monday and the win over McLennan. The Bulldogs are now 4-3 and face Weatherford at 4 p.m. Saturday at home.
Sabry Philip put up double figures for the fifth time in seven games Wednesday, dropping in 14 points on 5-for 8 shooting, including nailing a pair of 3s.
Jaylen Harrison and Justin Thompson scored nine points and Addarin Scott, Terrance Thompson, Babacar Diallo and Antonee Abraham all scored eight points each.
