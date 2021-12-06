Navarro's Bulldogs picked the right time to get hot.
They're off to a 2-0 start in the conference race after beating Angelina on the road and ripping Coastal Bend at home on Saturday.
Grant McMillan's team started the season looking to make a run and found it last week with a solid defensive effort in their conference opener against Angelina Wednesday, winning on the road (which is never easy in the Region XIV conference) on a night when they had trouble finding the bottom of the net.
The Dawgs had one of their poorest nights shooting, making just 20 of 52 shots (38.5 percent) from the floor in Lufkin but they managed to win their conference opener 56-51 on the strength of their defense, holding Angelina to just 23 points in the first half.
The Bulldogs were led by Justin Thompson's 12-point effort and Jaylen Harrison, who had a hot hand, making 5-of-10 shots from the floor for an 11-point night.
Navarro went from all-defense to an all-out offensive rampage on Saturday at home, where they ran away from Coastal Bend 95-54 on the Lewis Orr Court.
They led 46-24 at halftime and poured in 49 second half points in the romp to nail down a 2-0 start in the conference. A dozen Dawgs scored and after struggling from the floor on Wednesday they shot 54.3 percent at home, hitting 38-of-70 shots and nailing 12 of 28 treys (42.9 percent).
Thomas (8-for-13) came off the bench and scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the way, and Antonne Abraham scored 13 points, hitting 5-of-6 shots, including his only 3-point shot, and handed out four assists. Terrance Thompson followed with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting as the top three Bulldogs combined to shoot 64 percent (18-for-28 and 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.)
After starting the season at 2-3, the Bulldogs have now won four in a row and six of their last seven and are 8-4. They have two more conference games this week, facing Victoria on the road Wednesday and playing Lamar State at home at 4 p.m. Saturday before taking a long holiday break.
After Saturday's game, they won't play again until Jan. 3 when they travel to Lee to begin a stretch of 15 consecutive conference games until the regular season ends on Feb. 26 at home against Trinity Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.