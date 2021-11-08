Navarro's Bulldogs came flying out of the gate, racing to a 2-0 start this week -- and there doesn't seem to be any slowing down for Grant McMillan's team.
The No. 17 Dawgs beat Loyalty College Prep 92-50 in their opener at home and ran by Weatherford 73-54 on the road Saturday. They shot 51 percent in the opener and 52.8 percent at Weatherford.
Sabry Philip took over the game Saturday, hitting 9-of-11 shots from the floor and scoring 21 points and blocked four shots. Xavier Pina scored 15 points for the Bulldogs and Justin Thomas dropped in 11 points and handed out five assists to go along with five rebounds.
Philip scored 14 in the opener and Terrance Thompson scored 14 points and pulled down five rebounds. Jaylen Harrison scored 11 points and had eight rebounds and six assists. Colin Schaefer had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Collins Onyeike had 10 points and nine rebounds against Loyalty College Prep.
The Bulldogs, who were picked second in the Region East race, play at home at 7 p.m. Wednesday against McLennan.
