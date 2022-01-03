Funeral service for Deborah Waldon Whitfield, 70, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Dallas, Tx. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Emanuel Funeral Home of Corsicana. Funeral will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Smith Chapel AME Church in …