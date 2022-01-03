Take a deep breath, Navarro.
There's no slowing down now for Navarro's Bulldogs, who are back from a Christmas break and headed for the stretch run in the Region XIV race -- a 16-game stretch against conference teams that doesn't end until they face Trinity Valley at home on Feb. 26.
The next 16 games, which include a make-up game against Lamar State-Port Arthur, will determine where the Bulldogs land in the Region XIV Tournament, held March 1 in Jacksonville.
There are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about this year's Bulldog basketball team. The Dawgs opened the stretch run Monday at Lee College with a 9-4 record, but that's only a taste of what Grant McMillan's team has done this season.
They are 3-0 in conference play and take a five-game winning streak into the stretch. Nine of the 16 games are at home, beginning Wednesday when the Dawgs host Jacksonville on the Lewis Orr Court, where they are 4-1 so far this season.
But Navarro faces a brutal schedule in the XIV East Zone, where Kilgore is not only unbeaten (14-0) but ranked No. 2 in the nation. Navarro is 3-0 but Kilgore is 4-0, Paris is 4-0, Tyler is 3-1 and rival TVCC is 2-1 as the second season begins.
If you want to circle some key dates, go ahead and mark the two Kilgore games -- Jan. 15 at home against the Rangers and Feb. 5 at Kilgore. Of course, the two showdowns against TVCC will be just as much fun. The Bulldogs go to Athens on Ground Hog Day (Feb. 2) and finish the regular season against the Cardinals at home.
McMillan's Bulldogs like to spread the wealth (they are balance personified) and they like to run, and they will need both to produce a strong finish. They're not ranked in the NJCAA D-I poll, but are listed with others receiving votes, just outside the Top 25 poll.
They love to run and that's evidence by the fact they're averaging 80.3 points a game. But don't look for a super scorer. You won't find one, but you will find three players averaging double figures and Terrance Thompson, who's averaging 9.5 points a game.
Justin Thomas leads the Dawgs in scoring at 12.4 followed by Jaylen Harris (11.1) and Sabry Philip (10.7). Thompson and Philip lead the team on the boards, averaging 6.1 rebounds each.
There's a lot to like about McMillan's Dawgs ...
