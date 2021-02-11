Don't look now, but Navarro's Bulldogs are hot.
The Dawgs not only have found their stride, but they have discovered a go-to-guy. That's freshman Drue Drinnon, who poured in 26 points Wednesday night to lead Navarro in a 87-65 romp over Bossier Parish (2-5) at the Wolens SEC.
Drinnon has emerged as the man to stop, and will be the focus on opponents' blackboards for the rest of the season. He was coming off a 28-point game in the Bulldogs' 74-57 rout at Kilgore on Saturday.
Drinnon has scored 20 or more points in four of the six games he has played, and is a big reason the Bulldogs, who limped out of the gate with a 1-3 start, have won three games in a row and suddenly look like a contender at 4-3.
Of course, they play much better at home, and are 3-1 in games played in Corsicana. They'll be home again at 2 p.m. Saturday against Lamar State-Port Arthur (3-4).
The Dawgs have shot the ball much better at the Wolens Center, where they were 56 percent from the floor, and nailed a season-high 10 3-pointers Wednesday.
Freshman Jaylen Harrison had a big game for the Dawgs, dropping in 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while grabbing a half-dozen rebounds.
This one was never close as the Bulldogs raced out to a 20-6 lead on some torrid shooting from beyond the arc and led comfortably (43-34) at halftime. They hit the gas in the second half and ran away from Bossier (44-31) with some stingy defense to win by 22 -- their largest margin since destroying winless Coastal Bend 90-65 in the season opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.