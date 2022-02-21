They've won three in a row. Their latest Saturday, a 105-87 thrashing of Bossier Parish, may have been the best of the three.
They're building momentum. In just a little over a week, they've rocketed out of a mid-pack jumble from a possible No. 10 seed into a No. 4 that's now within one-half game of tying Panola for the East Zone's No. 2 seed and a possible first-round post-season tournament bye.
Coach Grant McMillan's Bulldogs (16-11/10-7) seem to be sensing and playing with post-season urgency in their game with two regular-season contests remaining. That urgency palpitates more Wednesday as the 'Dawgs travel to Paris (16-12/10-7) to face the Dragons in a battle of teams currently tied for fourth place overall.
Against Bossier Parish Saturday, Navarro equaled or surpassed many single-game team marks this season as all 14 players contributed to a 60 percent shooting performance, 14 three-pointers, and defensively, with 17 steals and nine blocked shots.
The Bulldogs not only avenged a 57-56 loss January 26 at Bossier, but what evolved into their Showtime performance Saturday became BPCC's Duck-And-Cover Drill.
Sophomore Justin Thomas finished with a team-high 26 points from 11-of-13 shooting, with six rebounds, four assists, five steals and two blocked shots as NC cracked the 100-point mark for the third time -- first against an NJCAA opponent.
Terrance Thomas added 14 points from 5-of-7 shooting and blocked five shots by the Cavaliers.
Xavier Pina nailed four three-pointers among 5-of-7 shooting and finished with 14 points. Pina ran his three-pont total for the season to 58, ranking him 12th among Navarro's top three-point shooters since 2000.
Sophomore Jaylen Harrison netted 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Emerging freshman Tre'Von Love -- his starts coinciding with the Bulldogs' win streak -- totaled eight points with nine assists and six steals.
While suffering its third straight loss, Bossier Parish got a team-high 22 points and seven rebounds from freshman Jaeden Marshall. Marshall had been averaging 24.8 points over his last six games after he made a buzzer-beating, three-pointer to knock down NC last month
