Don't look now, but Navarro's Bulldogs are red-hot, winning with an offense that has produced 306 points during their current three-game winning streak.
They buried Strength and Motion 111-77 on Saturday, ripped Southern University-Shreveport 120-90 on Monday and then had a defensive gem Tuesday, downing Delgado 75-54.
The three-game spurt gives Navarro a 6-3 record after averaging 100.6 points a game. The Bulldogs have scored 100 or more points in five of their six wins this season.
Tre'Von Love had a big week, scoring 12 against Strength and Motion, pouring in 30 points against Southern and 12 against Delgado.
Addarin Scott had a monster game against Delgado, scoring 18 points and grabbing 15 rebounds and blocking three shots. He scored 16 against Southern and 11 against Strength and Motion.
Braelon Bush had a huge game against Strength and Motion, scoring 25 points, and he scored 14 against Southern.
Navarro's bench played well all week, and three players -- Zane Butler (14 points), Zane Nelson (14) and Osiris Mahr (14) combined to score 42 points against Strength and Motion, and Nelson (15) and Mahr (14) combined to score 29 bench points against Southern.
