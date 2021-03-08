Navarro's Bulldogs suffered one of their most difficult games to swallow in recent years Saturday in Athens, where they couldn't hang on against a Trinity Valley Cardinals team that came back down the stretch and then ran away to 87-74 overtime victory.
The Bulldogs, who knew it was going to be a difficult week when they saw two ranked teams -- Panola and Trinity Valley -- on the schedule, lost twice, but Saturday's loss in Athens was a heartbreaker.
Navarro was up 44-41 at halftime over the 17th-ranked Cardinals, and had a six-point lead late in the game, but TVCC put on a late run and knotted the score at 74 when Anderson Mirambeaux hit a put-back with a dozen seconds left in regulation.
Navarro's Jaylen Harrison, who led the Bulldogs with 24 points, hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to give the Dawgs a 74-72 lead, but Navarro didn't score again as TVCC shut the Bulldogs out 13-0 in overtime.
It was the 10th win in a row for the Cardinals (10-1) who are in first-place in the Region XIV race, and the victory completes a 2-0 sweep over Navarro, which fell to 6-5.
Harrison had a strong game to lead the Dawgs, who had four players in double figures, including Jules Moore, who followed Harrison with a 14-point game that included seven rebounds on a day when rebounds were hard to find.
TVCC dominated the boards (54-38) including Mirambeaux's game-saving offensive rebound at the end of regulation. Drue Drinnon led the Dawgs with 10 rebounds, and he also handed out nine assists to go along with nine points, just missing a rare triple-double.
It was also a cold day from the floor for the Bulldogs, who made just 28-of-73 shots (38 percent).
The Bulldogs had won five in a row before falling to Panola 86-75 at home Wednesday, but they have plenty of time to make a run before the Region XIV Tournament. They have nine games left before the regular season finale against Jacksonville at home on April 3.
The Dawgs try to rebound beginning with three games this week. They play Lamar State-Port Arthur at home in a makeup game on Monday, Tyler at home Wednesday and Paris on the road Saturday.
