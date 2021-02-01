Navarro's Bulldogs lost their third game in a row Saturday on the road as they came up short against Tyler -- 54-49.
If you feel like you have read that before, it's because you have. The Dawgs and Tyler always play close games, and Tyler almost always pulls out a close victory.
But this one hurt a little too much for it to be this early in the season. After all, this was just the fourth game of the new year, but Navarro, after opening the season ranked No. 11 in the nation and winning the season opener at home, is suddenly 1-3 and looking to turn things around quickly.
That's the hope for Wednesday's home game against Paris. Unlike a normal season, there are no non-conference games in this delayed 22-game season in which every night is a conference night.
The Bulldogs led at halftime 30-29 Saturday but Tyler built a six-point lead that was challenged but never overtaken, The closest the Dawgs could get was 45-44 and then 50-48, but they just couldn't put a run together to take over the game.
It was Tyler's third win in a row.
Souleymane Doumbia led Navarro with 13 points and Drue Drinnon had nine. Akol Mawein scored seven points and had 10 rebounds, tying Brian Washington for the team lead on the boards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.