Elijah Elliot hit a driving lay-up with 30 seconds left to lead Blinn to a 70-68 victory over Navarro Wednesday to drop the Bulldogs to a 4-3 conference record. Blinn is 5-2 in conference play.
The Dawgs were hot, hitting 10-of-20 3-pointers (50 percent) and shooting 47 percent from the floor but it wasn't enough as they lost the heartbreaker on the Lewis Orr Court, where it was back-and-forth all night. The two teams were tied at 38-38 at halftime and neither could go on a run to put the other team away.
Elliott finished with 14 points for Blinn while Navarro was led by Braelon Bush, who led Navarro with 17 points. Zane Nelson scored 15 points and Trae Clayton came off the bench to score 11 points and lead the Dawgs with 10 rebounds for a double-double.
The Bulldogs play Kilgore Jan. 18 in Kilgore and return home Saturday to face Tyler.
