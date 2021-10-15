Basketball is here -- or at least the preseason has arrived.
Navarro's Bulldogs, who have made back-to-back trips to the Region XIV semifinals, are picked to finish second in the East Zone of Region XIV in the Coaches Preseason Poll.
Kilgore was picked as the No. 1 team in the East with Navarro at No. 2, Trinity Valley was third followed by Tyler, Panola, Paris and Bossier Parish.
The Bulldogs received just one first-place vote in the poll and Kilgore cleaned up with 72 points to Navarro's 61 in the poll, which was taken this week at the region XIV Media Tipoff at TVCC.
Grant McMillan's Bulldogs open their season Nov. 4 with a game against Loyola College Prep and begin their Region XIV season in Lufkin against Angelina on Dec. 1. Their first home game is three days later against Coastal Bend and their final game of the regular season before XIV Tournament is Feb. 26 at home against TVCC.
