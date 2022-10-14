Navarro's Bulldogs were picked to finish second in the Region XIV East Zone coaches preseason basketball poll, right behind Kilgore, which was the unanimous choice to win the six-team East Zone.
Kilgore received all 14 first-place votes and piled up 98 points in the poll well ahead of the pack. The Bulldogs were second with 65 points, Trinity Valley was third at 64 followed by Tyler (58) and Paris and Panola, which both finished with 32 points.
Lee received 10 first-place votes and was the coach's choice to win the South Zone with 94 points with Blinn and Lamar State finishing tied for second in the poll with 73 points. Blinn received three first-place votes. Angelina (60), Coastal Bend (37), Jacksonville (31) and Victoria (21) rounded out the South with Jacksonville picking up one first-place vote.
The poll was taken during the 24th Annual Conference Media Tipoff held Wednesday at Trinity Valley Community College.
Navarro coach Grant McMillan returns three sophomores from last year's tournament qualifying team, including Addarin Scott, three-point specialist Xavier Pina and TreVon Love.
The regular season begins November 1. Navarro opens November 2 at home against the Jarvis JV team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.