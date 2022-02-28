Rivals? Sure.
Neighbors? Definitely.
You could make a list of what Navarro and Trinity Valley have in common (there's even a Corsicana Street that goes by the courthouse in Athens), but the basketball teams never get tired of playing each other so when they play their opener in the Region XIV Tournament at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Jacksonville there will be the kind of familiarity that can produce a classic.
Forget for a moment that the Bulldogs have beaten the Cardinals twice since Feb. 4, including Saturday's 80-72 season finale in Corsicana. For a fifth-seed/12th-seed opener, this one could be fun.
The schizophrenic Bulldogs just hope to play their game and win. They've had an up and down season, going 17-12 and 11-8 in the conference, and no one can explain what happed to the team Friday in Paris.
The Dawgs rode a four-game winning streak into the game with a chance to move up in the tournament seedings with a run-the-table finish, but they couldn't find the basket with a detective in Paris, where they scored just four points over the final excruciating 10 minutes and walked off the court with a season-low 38 points after shooting only 26 percent from the floor (15-of-56) and just 15 percent from beyond the arc, missing 16 of 19 shots.
But they bounced right back Saturday and poured in 80 points to beat TVCC (12-17) and bring sanity back to the program, winning five of the final six games.
Xavier Pina and Justin Thomas scored 17 points each Saturday, Addarin Scott had a double-double (10 points and 11 rebounds) and Antonee Abrahams scored in double digits, dropping in 10 points.
Navarro's top scorer in Paris was Jaylen Harrison, who scored seven points.
Grant McMillan just hopes the right Bulldog team boards the bus Tuesday. He's got a better team than its record shows, and he knows it. There's the kind of balance that makes Navarro hard to defend because McMillan gets scoring from all over the court and he has a deep bench. Neither Pina nor Thomas started against TVCC Saturday.
It's a team that can surprise folks. Just ask Kilgore's Rangers, who were 17-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation when the Dawgs upset them 65-64 on the Lewis Orr Court. But then again, the Dawgs hammered Paris 79-62 on the Lewis Orr Court this season.
McMillan should just ask his players "Who's going to Jacksonville" before they leave town Tuesday.
If Navarro knocks off TVCC again the Dawgs will meet No. 4-seed Lamar State (19-11) at 3.p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs lost to Lamar State 87-84 on Jan. 17 and that started a four-game losing streak. But (always the but with this team), the Dawgs beat all three teams that beat them in that slump (Tyler, Panola and Bossier Parish) recently in a three-game winning streak that ended Friday in Paris.
Go figure ...
That's the beauty (and the beast) of this basketball team. Plenty of talent, plenty of poise, plenty of depth. And plenty of who knows what will happen.
Don't be surprised if these Bulldogs are playing Kilgore in the semifinals Friday -- a week after the Paris nightmare.
And if they knock off the top-seeded 26-2 Rangers (and they might) anything could happen Saturday night.
