When Navarro's Bulldogs knocked off Kilgore on St. Patrick's Day, a quick glance at the schedule showed they would face only one team with a winning record (Blinn) over their final five games of the regular season.
So much for records.
The Bulldogs blasted Blinn 72-52 Saturday to win their seventh game in a row and face only Victoria (5-9) and last-place Jacksonville (4-16) before opening play in the Region XIV Tournament on April 6.
The Dawgs have climbed up the standings during their streak and are in a three-way tie for second place with Panola and Kilgore. The Dawgs beat Kilgore twice and lost to Panola twice, but Panola has the most difficult schedule remaining.
The Ponies play Trinity Valley, (18-1), which has already clinched the top seed, and defeated Panola 92-68 on March 8, and then the Ponies finish on the road at Blinn. Kilgore has an easier stretch with games against a Tyler (7-12) and Victoria (5-9).
The Bulldogs are simply on fire right now and haven't lost since March 6 in Athens to nationally-ranked TVCC, but even then the Dawgs took the game to overtime before falling to the Cardinals, who have won 18 in a row since losing the season opener to Kilgore, 71-69.
Grant McMillan's team has simply gotten better down the stretch and had no trouble crushing Blinn despite having their worst night shooting the ball in over a month. The Dawgs, who have been shooting around 52 to 55 percent from the floor recently, made only 26-of-68 shots and only 6-of-28 treys, but still buried Blinn by 20 points.
They led by 10 (35-25) at halftime and won by 20 with a couple of bookend halves at home. Blinn came back to make it closer in the second half, and trailed 49-41 with 11:38 left, but the Dawgs went on an 11-0 run to end the drama.
Jules Moor, who has simply soared down the stretch, had another double-double (his second of the week) with 16 points and 10 rebounds (he shot well, making 7-of-10 from the floor), and Akol Mawein poured in 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds, just missing a double-double, and Jaylen Harrison had a 20-point night in the romp.
