Navarro's Bulldogs had an easy time in their only game last week -- a 107-65 romp over DWF Sports -- but they have get serious this week when they begin Region XIV play with two conference games.
The Dawgs (5-4) play another non-conference game Monday at home against Dallas Christian and then play at Angelina Wednesday night in their conference opener and face Coastal Bend at home at 4 p.m. Saturday as their real season begins.
They had an easy against DFW Sports, shooting a season-high 54.4 percent from the floor.
Terrance Thompson hit 11-of-15 shots and finished with 26 points, six rebounds and two blocks to lead the Dawgs, who made 43-of-79 shots, including 14 3-pointers in the laugher. The led 50-32 at halftime and then poured in 57 second-half points to break 100 points for the first time this season. Thomas
A dozen Bulldogs scored, including Xavier Pena, who made five treys and finished with 15 points, and Justin Thomas, who finished with 11 points and five rebounds.
