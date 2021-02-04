Navarro's Bulldogs came home Wednesday and ended up right back in the win column, blasting Paris 79-55 on a fun-filled night at the Wolens Center.
It felt good, felt right -- especially after losing three close games in a row, including two on the road. Nope, the baskets aren't bigger in Navarro County, they just look wider and feel friendlier.
The Dawgs were feeling it all night, and torched the nets, making 31 of 61 shots on their second best shooting night of the year. The best? That was the season opener at home against Coastal Bend when they shot 56 percent from the floor in a 90-55 laugher.
No one was hotter than freshman Jaylen Harrison, who led the Dawgs with 23 points on a sizzling performance from the floor, where he made 8-of-9 shots, including a perfect 4-for-4 night from beyond the arc.
He also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals and seemed to feel right at home -- just like his teammates.
Drue Drinnon had a big night, dropping in 14 points to go along with a team-leading five assists, and Jules Moor came through with the first double-double of the season, scoring 13 points and pulling down a dozen rebounds.
Akol Mawein, who has been solid and consistent through the first five games, finished the night with nine points and six rebounds, and Sabry Philip checked all the boxes on an eight-point, five-rebound night that included a steal, an assist and a blocked shot.
It was all-Navarro all-the-time Wednesday as the Dawgs jumped out to a 15-4 lead and -- after Paris made its best run of the night -- led 34-27 at halftime. That short lead didn't last long as the Bulldogs opened the second half with a 17-3 run that all but put the game away at 51-30. They built the lead to 26 points before coasting home.
They're now 2-3 in the Region XIV race with a statement game coach Grant McMillan hopes will lead to a winning streak. The Bulldogs play at Kilgore at 1 p.m. Saturday.
