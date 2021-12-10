There's no slowing down for Navarro's Bulldogs, who hit the road Wednesday and ripped off another one-sided victory with a 75-55 romp over Victoria.
Grant McMillan's Bulldogs are now 3-0 in the conference race after winning their fourth game in a row, and their sixth in the last seven. The only blemish over that stretch was an overtime loss at Weatherford on Nov. 20. They face Lamar State at 4 p.m. Saturday on the Lewis Orr Court at home and then head for the Christmas break and return to play on Jan. 3 at Lee College to begin a 15-game stretch run against conference teams.
Dawgs have flipped their season around and are off to a fast start in the Region XIV race, where winning on the road is always difficult. They opened the East Zone race with a 56-51 win and then destroyed Coastal Bend 95-64 at home before heading for Victoria.
The Dawgs are now 9-4 after a 2-3 start and are scoring from all over the court. Jaylen Harrison led the way in Victoria, where he made 9-of-15 shots from the floor and finished with a season-high 20 points.
Justin Thomas had another big game, scoring 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists and Addarin Scott went 5-for-5 from the floor to score 10 points. Sabry Philip scored eight points and led the Bulldogs on the boards with 10 rebounds.
