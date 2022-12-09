Every starter scored in double figures and Zane Butler came off the bench to score 17 points Wednesday on the Lewis Orr Court as Navarro scored 100 points for the seventh time this season in a 105-84 romp over Victoria.
The Bulldogs took a 44-43 halftime lead and ran Victoria off the court with a 61-point outburst in the final 20 minutes to improve to 2-1 in conference play and 9-4 overall, scoring 100 or more in seven of their nine victories.
Addarin Scott had a monster double-double, scoring 15 points while hauling down 13 rebounds. Scott went 7-for-10 from the floor, and made his only 3-pointer attempt on a night when the Bulldogs shot 56.5 percent for the night, making 39-of-69 shots and 47.6 percent from beyond the arc (10-for-21).
Butler made 3-of-5 long range shots and he was perfect (6-for-6) from the free throw line. Jayshawn Moore also went 6-for-6 from the free throw line and made 7-of-11 shots in the paint to lead Navarro with 20 points He also grabbed eight rebounds and handed out five assists for a remarkable complete game performance.
Tre'Von Love scored 14 points and Braelon Bush scored 14 for Navarro, which saw six players reach double figures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.