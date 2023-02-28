Navarro Basketball's miserable 0-for-February stretch came to an end Saturday with an 85-77 "Sophomore Day" win over Paris.
Navarro's victory in its final regular-season home game snapped a six-game losing streak, the longest by Bulldog basketball since the 2016-17 campaign when it lost six in a row and seven of its last eight to finish 12-18.
The Bulldogs (15-13 / 8-10) now must win their final regular-season game Wednesday at Trinity Valley (10-18 / 10-8) if they are to improve on their seeding for next week's Region XIV Tournament at Floyd Wagstaff Gym in Tyler. Currently, NC, Angelina and Tyler share 8-10 league records and potential seventh through ninth seeds. While Navarro and its neighboring-county rivals clash at Cardinal Gym in Athens, Angelina travels to Blinn (15-3), and Tyler journeys to Bossier Parish (5-13).
Last Saturday, however, Navarro prevented further fall in league standings as sophomores Braelon Bush and TreVon Love combined for 46 points, six rebounds, eight assists and five steals for the win-starved Bulldogs.
Bush and Love got gigantic help from freshman Trae Clayton, who put together his second double-double of the season. The Dallas Kimball product scored 12 points from 5-of-7 shooting and cleared 14 of the team's 33 rebounds. Clayton's 14 individual single-game caroms represent the second-highest total by a Bulldog this season, behind only Addarin Scott's 15 against Delgado College, La., in a 75-54 win in November.
Clayton had three offensive boards and yanked 11 defensive rebounds in addition to blocking a shot.
Navarro shot 54 percent from the floor (31-of-57) against the Dragons enroute to the seven-point win at The Wolens SEC.
Bush recorded his 26th double-figure scoring game of the season, finishing with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting. The Silsbee sophomore nailed 4-0f-8 three-point attempts. Love totaled 21 points, reaching 20-plus for the fourth time season.
Navarro's final game Wednesday at TVCC will be streamed live from Cardinal Gym at 7 pm Wednesday by The Cardinal Sports Network
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.