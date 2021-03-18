Fire away!
Why not? Suddenly Navarro's Bulldogs can't miss.
Well, they don't miss much. And this new-found accuracy is propelling the Dawgs right up the standings in the Region XIV race, where they have climbed (soared) into third place during their recent four-game winning streak.
They won their fourth in a row Wednesday, leaving Kilgore in their dust with a fun-filled 78-60 win on the Lewis Orr Court where the baskets look bigger and opponents look smaller and smaller in a rear-view mirror as the Dawgs simply run away with one victory after another. They not only won their fourth in a row, but their ninth in their last 11 games.
They shot (drum roll, please) a torrid 57.4 percent, hitting 31-of-54 shots, including making half their shots from behind the arc, nailing 7-of-14 3-pointers.. Get used to it. The Dawgs are. This was the fourth game in a row in which they shot 55 percent or better. They're now 10-5 in the Region XIV scramble with five games left before the Region Tournament.
They're 3-0 against the five teams they face during their stretch run. They beat Bossier 87-65, downed Lamar State 85-64 and took care of Jacksonville 82-79. Their games against Blinn (7-6) and Victoria (4-6) were postponed. They hit the road Saturday to play Bossier Parish (7-8) and are on the road again next Wednesday at Port Arthur to play Lamar State (5-11). They play two of their final three at home, facing Blinn (7-8) at home on March 27, Victoria (4-6) on the road March 31 and ending the regular season at home April 3 against Jacksonville (3-14).
You might take note that with the exception of Blinn on March 27 the Dawgs won't be playing anyone with a winning record in their final five games.
The way they're shooting, records might not matter. They buried Kilgore early Wednesday, building a 47-25 halftime lead and Kilgore never got closer than 18 points in the second half and trailed by as much as 22 for most of the second half. By the time the game was over the Dawgs had five (count 'em, five) players in double figures. Akol Mawein led the way with 20 points, Jules Moor followed with 15, Drue Drinnon had 14, Jaylon Harrison scored 11 and Edward Manuel finished with 10.
