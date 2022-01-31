So much for the skid, the slide and the longest losing streak Navarro's Bulldogs have suffered in a while.
All that -- and hopefully more -- ended Saturday on the Lewis Orr Court, where the Dawgs buried a four-game losing streak with a 79-62 runaway win against Paris.
If anyone thought Grant McMillan's team wasn't fed up with losing, they found out early -- along with Paris' Dragons -- just how Navarro felt about the streak when the Dawgs jumped out to a 16-2 lead in the opening minutes.
Navarro burned down the nets early and often and led 39-20 at halftime and built a 27-point lead in the second half before cooling off and coasting to the one-sided win.
Yes, this is just what the Dawgs needed after battling all season and reaching the apex of the year by upsetting No. 2 and unbeaten Kilgore 65-64. Ironically, they fell off a cliff after that big win that came complete with a buzzer-shot ending and a wild celebration.
Dropping four in a row left the Dawgs (6-6) in seventh place in the eight-team Region XIV South Zone race ahead of only Trinity Valley. They have only seven games left in the regular season beginning with a showdown in Athens against TVCC on Wednesday.
The Dawgs found the answer and found the bottom of the net Saturday, shooting better than in any game in a while, hitting 49.2 percent from the floor, including nailing 10 3-pointers to go along with an array of slam dunks on a night that felt right from the opening tip.
Justin Thomas had an impressive double-double, pouring in 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, and Jaylen Harrison did a little of everything, scoring 15 points, handing out seven assists and making five steals. Sabry Philip his 6-of-8 shots from the field, including a highlight tape dunk to finish with 13 points and Xavier Pina chipped in with nine points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.