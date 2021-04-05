Now that's a winning streak.
It was not just a timely run that redefined a season, but a streak that lifted Navarro's Bulldogs from fifth all the way to second place with a bonus of nailing down the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Region XIV Tournament.
That's what Saturday's last-second win over Jacksonville on the last day of the regular season was all about.
When Drue Drinnon dropped in two free throws with 0.7.1 seconds left to lift the Dawgs to an 87-85 victory Saturday at the Wolens SEC it not only completed a dramatic comeback against the Jaguars, but a comeback that started back on Jan. 30 after the Bulldogs fell to 1-3 in the conference race with a loss to Tyler.
They won 14 of the final 16 games to grab the No. 2 seed in the Region XIV Tournament that begins next week in Jacksonville -- a turnaround that saw the Dawgs rip off a nine-game winning streak. They haven't lost since nationally-ranked Trinity Valley beat them in overtime on March 6. The Bulldogs lost twice that week (falling to Panola on March 3) then took flight.
They're still soaring.
The two Dawgs who came on strong down the stretch led them again Saturday (who wrote this script?) as Jules Moor, the biggest surprise of the season, and Drinnon, who quietly emerged as a leader, lifted the Dawgs on their shoulders one more time.
Drinnon scored just nine points in that Jan. 30 loss to Tyler while Moor added three, and neither started in the March 6 overtime loss to TVCC. But there they were Saturday, right there on the Lewis Orr Court, leading the way again.
Drinnon didn't just nail the final two free throws, he scored 21 points, grabbed five rebounds and helped push the Bulldogs over the finish line.
Moor? He just went out and had his best (and most important) game of the season, pouring in a career-high 29 points and hauling down 10 rebounds for his fourth consecutive double-double and sixth of the nine-game streak.
He also made three steals and blocked two shots on a day when every play was huge. The two rising Bulldogs combined to shoot 56 percent as Moor made 10-of-17 shots from the floor and Drinnon hit 7-of-13.
Jaylen Harrison added 14 to help the Bulldogs, who trailed 42-39 at halftime and were still trailing in the final minute before pulling the game out to keep the streak -- and the momentum of turning their season upside down -- alive.
