Navarro's 14th-ranked Bulldogs lost their first game, falling to unbeaten McLennan 50-42 Wednesday night at home.
The Bulldogs, who came flying out of the gate with two fast-break wins, scoring 163 points in lopsided wins against Loyalty College Prep and Weatherford, led 25-20 at halftime against McLennan, but couldn't win on a night when the Dawgs shot a season-low 25.9 percent from the floor.
Terrance Thompson led the Bulldogs with 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting, and Justin Thomas had a strong game, scoring 11 points and grabbing five rebounds. Sabry Philip scored eight points and hauled down a team-high 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who dominated the boards 45-34.
The Bulldogs will play in the two-day Mike Mitchell East-West Challenge at Collin College in Plano, where they opened against Odessa on Friday night and were scheduled to play Collin County on Saturday.
The Bulldogs will be at home at 7 p.m. Monday against Strength 'N Motion and have a rematch against McLennan at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Waco.
