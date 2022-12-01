Navarro's Bulldogs didn't score 100 points in their Region XIV conference opener against Angelina Wednesday.
But then again, they didn't need to.
The Dawgs, who were averaging 100.6 points a game against 10 non-conference teams, beat Angelina 67-55 on the Lewis Orr Court with an impressive night of defense and clutch free throws.
You like defense? How about this? The Bulldogs blocked 15 shots, stole the ball nine times and shut down Angelina in the first half, holding the Roadrunners to just 21 points over the first 20 minutes of the conference season.
Angelina came back to make it a game, closing to 61-55 with 1:03 left but that Navarro D showed up again and didn't allow another point as the Dawgs put the game away with a 6-0 run with a no-nonsense defense and clutch free throws.
Braelon Bush was ice at the line in the final minute and led the way with his ninth double-digit night of the season, hitting 7-of-8 free throws for the game and pouring in 19 points, including a pair of treys on a night when the Dawgs had trouble finding the net from beyond the arc. They made only 5-21.
Zane Butler came off the bench and hit two 3s and finished with 13 points and Jayshawn Moore had a big night with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.
Addarin Scott was tough on the boards and even tougher on defense. He led Navarro inside with eight rebounds and four blocked shots while scoring eight points. R.J. Monroe had four points (on 4-for-4 shooting on free throws) and four blocks.
The Bulldogs had scored 100 points or more in six of their first seven victories, and are now 8-3 after winning their fifth in a row. They started hot Wednesday, nailing big shots to build a 37-21 lead at halftime.
Winning the Region XIV opener was all that counted for Navarro, which was picked to finish second in their Zone in the preseason coach's poll.
Wednesday was the beginning of 19 conference games in a row that ends with a game against Trinity Valley in Athens on the first day March.
The Dawgs will take their 1-0 conference record to Coastal Bend on Saturday and return to the Lewis Orr Court to play Victoria Dec. 7
