Navarro's Bulldogs won their fifth game in a row, and their fifth game on the road, beating Bossier Parish 86-76 Saturday.
The Dawgs have now won 10 of their last 12 and moved into a tie for second place with Panola at 11-5 with four games left in the regular season.
Coaches love for their teams to peak down the stretch and head into the postseason on fire. And that's just what Navarro coach Grant McMillan is seeing from his Bulldogs, who have been shooting better and playing a tough brand of defense of late. Just look at Brian Washington's effort Saturday when he blocked a career-high six shots.
The Dawgs, who have been shooting above 55 percent from the floor, cooled off a bit, but still shot 50 percent, hitting 30 of 60 shots. They led 40-37 at halftime but came on strong to win by 10 and beat Bossier for the second time. The Dawgs won by a dozen (87-65) when they played Bossier at home Feb. 10.
It was the usual suspects doing the damage again on Saturday as Drue Drinnon, Jaylen Harrison and Jules Moor led the way and Edward Manuel, who has come into his own during the current winning streak, had another strong performance.
Drinnon led the Dawgs with 21 points and seven assists, scoring in double figures for the 12th time, and Harrison came up big again with 18 points. Moor finished with 16 and Manuel scored 13.
The Dawgs are on the road Wednesday against Lamar State and home against Blinn on Saturday.
