Whew!
It took a fast and furious run in the final minutes, but Navarro's Bulldogs put away Coastal Bend 69-56 Sunday to win their fifth game in a row and set the table for a huge week for Grant McMillan's team.
You're supposed to beat last-place Coastal Bend (1-6) even on the road, and the fact the Bulldogs had such an easy time when they hammered the Cougars 90-65 in their season opener might have led to some complacency.
But none of that matters now after the Dawgs turned it on with a 15-3 run late in the game to turn a 47-46 lead (with about 10 minutes left) into an comfortable 13-point win.
They're now 6-3 in the Region XIV race, but within shouting distance of the top teams in the race, Trinity Valley (8-1) and Panola (7-2), and they can raise their voice this week when they face Panola at home (7 p.m. Wednesday) and meet the Cardinals on the road in Athens on Saturday.
There's plenty of time (11 games left) in the regular season, but this week's schedule gives the Bulldogs a huge opportunity to close ground on two teams that won close games against Navarro earlier.
Panola beat the Dawgs 81-76 on Jan. 23 in Carthage, and TVCC won at the Wolens SEC 91-85 four days later.
The Dawgs may want to work on their free throw shooting before playing the top two teams in the region race. They made only 13-of-29 free throws Sunday, and that sad statistic comes on the heels of a 23-for-47 performance from the line against Jacksonville last Wednesday. That's right, they missed 40 free throws last week.
Still, the Dawgs had their best rebounding game of the season, pulling down 42 boards against Coastal Bend, and they seem to be finding a rhythm during the five-game streak.
One reason is Akol Mawein, who led the Dawgs in scoring for the third time this season when he scored 17 points Sunday to go along with nine rebounds. Another rising star during the streak has been freshman Due Drinnon, who came through with 15 points. Sabry Phillips had his best game of the season Sunday, scoring 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting for a Bulldogs team that shot 42.4 percent from the floor (25-for-59).
Brian Washington is quietly becoming the team's MVP, because he does it all regardless of who Navarro is playing, putting up all-around totals every night.
Washington did it again, pulling down nine rebounds, scoring four points, blocking two shots and making a steal. He has had better games, but the point is Washington is consistent.
So are the Dawgs, who despite free throw problems, are hot right now with a five-game winning streak with a chance to make a big move in the region race if they can stretch it to seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.