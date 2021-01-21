It took Navarro's Bulldogs one half of basketball to find their rhythm, but once they had it they took off and ran away from Coastal Bend Wednesday night in a 90-65 victory in their season opener.
It's hard to believe the No. 11 Dawgs trailed 39-38 at halftime after the way they buried Coastal Bend in second half at home but then again they had waited forever to get back on the Lewis Orr court.
Wednesday's opener was literally the first competitive game of any kind for Navarro since last spring when all NJCAA sports were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and tipped off a long list of fresh starts at Navarro, where the volleyball team, baseball team, softball team, soccer team and football team will all soon return to action.
Navarro's volleyball team, which went undefeated and won the school's first national volleyball title last fall, begins play this weekend in the New Mexico Military Institute Classic. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the nation in the NJCAA Division I volleyball poll.
Grant McMillan's team, which won 19 games and reached the Region XIV semifinals last season, was ranked No. 11 in the NJCAA Division I men's preseason basketball poll that was released Tuesday. The Bulldogs wasted no time putting up a poll-friendly blowout with a 52-point second half that included a wild 28-4 run in the second half.
The Dawgs didn't have time to waste. Because of the upside-down COVID altered schedule that pushed the season back from a November start to an opening night in the middle of January, all 22 games are Region XIV conference games. No pre-conference games, no "Let's see how this works" or any chances to tinker the lineup before the real deal starts.
It didn't bother the Bulldogs, who shot 57 percent from the floor.
The Dawgs are 1-0 in the conference and play a big Region XIV game Saturday afternoon at Panola.
Akol Mawein, one of three returning starters, led the way for Navarro with 19 points on a night when a dozen Dawgs scored. He owned the paint and made 8-of-9 shots, including a pair of 3s to ignite the second half avalanche of points, to go along with six rebounds.
Brian Washington, another returning starter, had a big night doing a little of everything. Washington led the Dawgs on the boards with seven rebounds to go along with four points, and four blocked shots.
Three Bulldogs ended the night in double figures, including freshmen Jaylen Harrison, who dropped in 12 points, and Antonee Abraham, who scored 11 points and handed out three assists.
Edward Manuel finished with nine points and five rebounds. Navarro's 7-foot center Souleymane Doumbia, the third returning starter for the Dawgs, also grabbed five rebounds, and added seven points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.