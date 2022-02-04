Navarro's Bulldogs beat the weather and Trinity Valley 65-60-Wednesday night in Athens when they won their second game in a row just before the deep freeze hit Texas.
The Bulldogs led early and built an eight-point halftime cushion (35-27) on their way to their second win in a row, following a season-long four-game losing streak.
The Bulldogs, who have six regular season games left, will be back home next Saturday against Tyler as they head for the home stretch of the Region XIV regular season.
The Dawgs had a balanced attack in Athens, led by Justin Thomas, who had a nice all-around game, scoring 13 points while pulling down four rebounds and making four steals .
Addarin Scott scored 12 points and led the Dawgs on the boards with eight rebounds to go along with two blocks, and Xavier Pina also had a 12-point night. Sabry Philip scored 11 points.
The Bulldogs are now 7-6 in conference play and 13-10 for the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.