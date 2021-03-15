Navarro's Bulldogs, who have been burning up the nets at home in their last two games, took their hot shooting on the road Saturday and torched the baskets in Paris in a 75-62 win over the Dragons.
The Dawgs shot 55 percent (31-of-56 and 11-of-21 from 3-point range) from the floor as Drue Drinnon and Jaylen Harrison set the tone for the game. Drinnon scored 19 points, hitting 7-of-11 shots from the floor, including a 5-of-8 performance on 3-pointers, and Harrison, who scored 17 points, went 6-of-8 from the floor, nailing 4-of-5 treys..
Jules Moor had a big day, putting up his second double-double of the season (both are against Paris), scoring 10 points to go along with 11 rebounds.
It was a comfortable win for the Dawgs, who have now won three in a row and eight of their last 10 games (after a forgettable two-loss week when they fell to Panola and Trinity Valley on March 3 and March 6).
They have bounced back strong and are now 9-5 and in fourth place in the Region XIV race and face third-place Kilgore (9-4) at home Wednesday night in a key showdown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.