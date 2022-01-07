It's tough to blame Navarro for being a little out of sync as the Bulldogs begin their stretch run this week after a long (make that a very long) break.
The Dawgs hadn't played a game since Dec. 8 when they opened the second half of their season Monday on the road against Lee, and they had trouble closing out a tough game, losing 76-69 -- a loss that snapped a five-game winning streak.
Only one Bulldog -- Sabry Philip --managed to score more than nine points in the loss. Philip led the Bulldogs with 18 points and three rebounds.
But that same Navarro team looked completely different Wednesday night at home on the Lewis Orr Court, where five Dawgs put up double-figures in a 75-70 win over Jacksonville.
Justin Thomas led the way with an impressive double-double, dropping in a team-high 14 points and pulling down 10 rebounds to go along with three steals. He had six points and four boards at Lee on Monday.
Philip didn't score in double figures, but he did grab 10 rebounds to go along with six points while Grant McMillan's team spread the wealth with Abraham scoring 13 points and pulling down five rebounds, and three Bulldogs scoring 11 points each to go along with Thomas' performance.
Jaylen Harrison, Addarin Scott and Xavier Pina all scored 11 points and the Dawgs got back in the win column to improve to 4-1 in conference play and 10-5 overall.
It was a feel-good-win and the Dawgs hope it will propel them to another winning streak. All their remaining games (15 of them) are against Region XIV teams.
They travel to Blinn on Saturday and face Kilgore at home on Jan. 15. Kilgore is unbeaten (16-0 and 6-0 in conference play) and will be a big test for a Navarro team that could make a huge statement with a run right now. Blinn is 8-8 and 1-4 in the conference after losing to Kilgore 57-45 on Wednesday.
