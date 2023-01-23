Navarro's Bulldogs, who have put together some amazing runs and high-scoring, high-flying victories this season, did it again on Saturday, running the Lewis Orr Court and running Tyler's Apaches right off it.
The Dawgs are used to scoring 100 points a game this season, and were on their way to another century-scoring win when Tyler decided to make a comeback -- but it didn't really matter. It rarely does when you build a 22-point halftime lead.
That's right the Dawgs led 50-28 after playing for 20 minutes and coasted to a 92-83 win Saturday afternoon against the Apaches, who could have boarded the bus back to Tyler at halftime.
Give Tyler credit for coming back, but Navarro's lead was insurmountable.
Here are the crazy numbers: The Bulldogs played 11 and nine of them scored, including six who put up double figures. Nope, none of Navarro's award-winning cheerleaders scored, but then again, none of them played.
The lopsided romp gives the Dawgs a 6-3 record in another close conference race and they're 13-6 overall headed for the stretch run -- the Dawgs have nine regular season games left before the conference tournament.
They've won five of their last seven games and have scored 100 or more points in eight games this season -- and more than 90 in back-to-back games this week. They're averaging 93.9 points a game.
Zane Butler came off the bench and hit 3-of-3 treys and 4-of-4 free throws to finish with 17 points and Braelon Bush dropped in 16 points and handed out five assists for the Bulldogs, who shot 49.2 percent (30-of-61 from the floor). Bush made 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.
Addarin Scott had his way in the paint and finished with an efficient double-double, scoring 11 points and pulling down 10 rebounds while blocking two shots.
Zane Nelson was not only efficient, but tidy, scoring all 12 of his points by making four 3-pointers in an afternoon game that looked more like a team shoot-a-round than a key conference game.
Marcus Rigsby and Corey Cooper each scored 24 points for Tyler.
