PLANO -- Navarro's Bulldogs dropped a pair of games at the Mike Mitchell East-West Challenge at Collin College over the weekend.
Odessa defeated the Bulldogs 63-52 and Collin County downed Navarro 79-74 on Saturday.
Justin Thomas led the Bulldogs against Odessa, scoring 17 points and grabbing six rebounds while Sabry Philip led the Dawgs in rebounding with 10 boards to go along with five points.
Terrance Thompson led Navarro (2-3) against Collin County with 16 points and eight rebounds and Philip followed with 11 points and six rebounds.
